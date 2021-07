Starting Tuesday, July 27 visitations will resume.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Visitations at Niagara County Correctional Facility are set to resume on Tuesday, July 27. Sheriff Michael Filicetti made the announcement on Tuesday.

Visitations have been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitations can be scheduled at the Niagara County Sheriff's Office website or on the Niagara County Sheriff NY app under the inmate information tab.