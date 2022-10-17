USAN announces completion of Third Street Rehab Project in Niagara Falls

The space now houses eight new apartments and two storefronts in downtown Niagara Falls.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — USA Niagara Development Corporation says a project to rehabilitate 466 3rd Street in Niagara Falls is now complete.

The former USAN-owned property was renovated by Cataract Development Corporation into eight apartments, made up of six studios and two one-bedroom apartments, and two storefronts.

The building's facade and systems were also updated as part of the plan.

"Cataract Development Corporation's completion of 466 Third Street is a positive step in re-creating a vibrant downtown business district," said City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino. "As one of several properties purchased by USAN, our City is hopeful that this is the beginning of further productive development of these long dormant properties."

The Third Street Rehab Project is part of Governor Kathy Hochul's Niagara Falls Strategic Land Acquisition Program, which aims to redevelop dormant properties in downtown Niagara Falls and near Niagara Falls State Park to increase traffic in those areas with the goal to establish a thriving neighborhood.