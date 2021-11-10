Teen still missing after slipping on rocks, falling into Niagara River

New York State Park Police searched Monday along the river shore by boat and helicopter to find a 15-year-old boy.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Officers with the New York State Park Police spent the day walking along the bank of the Niagara River looking for a 15-year-old boy who we're told was fishing late this morning near the Whirlpool and Devils Hole areas of the park system.

Police say he lost his footing and fell into the river.

He did not surface and has not been seen since.

Niagara Falls firefighters assisted in the ground search for a while this morning.

We also saw some boats in the river near the Power Vista north of the rapids.

The Whirlpool Jet Boats firm assisted along with the Coast Guard and Canadian police on the river.

And from the air, helicopters from the New York State Police and Border Patrol helped with the search.

The search will resume in the morning with again a helicopter and perhaps a drone used by police to try and find the boy.