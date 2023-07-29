State supreme court blocks use of eminent domain for Niagara Falls Redevelopment

2 On Your Side talked with Mayor Robert Restaino, who sees this as a win for Niagara Falls as it moves to the next phase in the Centennial Park project.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — This week the state supreme court appellate division ruled unanimously against Niagara Falls Redevelopment which wanted to block the City of Niagara Falls from using eminent domain to take up to a dozen acres of undeveloped land in the city's south end.

The state supreme court ruled unanimously and rejected the argument.

" The next phase is for us to exchange certified appraisals to determine fair value and that's the piece under the eminent domain law to pay fair value."