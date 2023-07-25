Rare lobster has a new home after being shipped to Hamburg

Larry the lobster's adventure all started in May when the Tops in Hamburg got in a new shipment of live lobsters.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — After a months-long saga with a special lobster, it's heading to a new home.

Larry the lobster's adventure all started in May when the Tops in Hamburg got in a new shipment of live lobsters.

And the rare orange lobster was one of those guys in the pack.

He's a rare lobster estimated to be one in a 30 million discovery.

The Aquarium of Niagara worked with Tops to find a new home for the lobster.

So this week the Kansas City Zoo announced it's taken him in.

Also, he has a new name, which is Larry Lombardi.

He'll now be on display at Sobela Ocean Aquarium inside the zoo when the aquarium opens in September.