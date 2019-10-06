NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Police remain in the 3000 block of Monroe Avenue in Niagara Falls where a hostage situation recently occurred.

It started around 1 a.m. Sunday when police received a report of an assault at a home on Monroe Avenue. When officers arrived they couldn't find anyone in the house, but did see a broken window and blood. They followed a blood trail as long as they could into a nearby alley.

Later in the morning, when the family of the victim still couldn't make contact with her, police returned to the scene with a bloodhound. The dog was able to track the woman to a home not too far away on Monroe Ave.

When they got to the scene, police were able to rescue the woman who was chained up in the basement. The suspect then barricaded himself inside.

Police are now searching for the suspect, Michael Ciskiewic. We know that he is no longer in the home where the woman was found. If you see him, you're asked to call police at (716) 286-4711.

WGRZ