NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Clerk's Office announced that starting Wednesday, it will begin offering some pistol permit services to people who already hold a permit.

The service had previously been shut down completely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The services offered by the Clerk's Office are for residents who already have a pistol permit with the county. Those people will be allowed to add or dispose of a firearm associated with their permit as well as change an address.

“We have been trying to be responsive to the needs of Niagara County residents while meeting all Executive Orders related to COVID-19,” said county clerk Joesph A. Jastrzemski. “There has been a strong demand from pistol permit holders who need to make changes to their permits and we believe we have created a process that will allow them to do so.”

This change will only go into effect for permit holders who have their permit on a plastic card, not paper. Those who are interested in making changed to their permit are asked to visit their website to fill out the appropriate forms and mail them in.

RELATED: Tonawanda boy requests pup parade for 13th birthday

RELATED: New York State conducts coronavirus antibody tests at 2 Buffalo area grocery stores

RELATED: Town of Cheektowaga implements new temporary garbage pick-up rules