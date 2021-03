Authorities say the boy was last seen Wednesday night in the Town of Royalton.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old boy.

Authorities say Mason Jaramillo was last seen Wednesday, March 10th around 7 p.m. on the 7900 block of Slayton Settlement Rd. in Royalton.

There are no details available at this time about what the child was wearing when he went missing.