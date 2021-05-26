Rabies is a viral disease that could cause death if an animal is not vaccinated or treated.

NEWFANE, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health says they have confirmed a rabid raccoon case in the Town of Newfane.



This is the third confirmed case of rabies in Newfane.

Officials say a dog had contact with a rabid raccoon on May 26. The owner of the dog was able to kill the raccoon and county health officials sent the raccoon to a state lab to be tested.



The dog received a booster shot and will have to quarantine for six months because it was not up to date on its vaccinations, according to officials.

Rabies is a viral disease that could cause death if an animal is not vaccinated or treated. Health officials say bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common carriers of rabies.

The Niagara County Department of Health offers these precautions to residents to prevent exposure to rabies from wildlife and domestic animals: