TOWN OF LOCKPORT, NY - The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old.

The Sheriff's Office says Deyanira Love, 14, was last seen in the Town of Lockport on September 4.

She is a white/Hispanic female, 5'3" and 148 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and black shoes.

She is said to have family in Rochester.

Anyone with information on Deyanira's whereabouts is asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 716-438-3393 or Investigator Brian Schell at 716-438-3328 during regular business hours.

