NIAGARA COUNTY, NY - The Niagara County Board of Health has officially backed the New York State Association of County Health Officials (NYSACHO) on its position in the recreational marijuana debate.

Last month, NYSACHO - which represents the 58 local health departments in the state - announced its opposition to the legalization of recreational marijuana, citing concerns of "dangerous public health outcomes."

Thursday, the Niagara County Board of Health echoed those concerns, saying it agrees legalization could be a detriment to public health.

"The Niagara County Board of Health is committed to protecting population health and safeguarding our community,” Public Health Director, Daniel Stapleton said. “I applaud the Board of Health for taking this position as it demonstrates our collective efforts to defend against well documented adverse health effects of marijuana."

You can read the full statement from the Niagara County Board of Health on the county website.

NYSACHO's original statement of opposition, sent to Governor Andrew Cuomo last month, can be read below:

NCBOH Support of NYSACHO Letter Re Legalization of Regulated Marijuana:

More: The debate over legalizing marijuana in New York

More: Recreational marijuana now legal in Canada

© 2018 WGRZ