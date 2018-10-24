NIAGARA COUNTY, NY - With Halloween just one week away, law enforcement in New York are cracking down on drunk driving.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that law enforcement from across the state would be on watch for drunk driving this coming week.

The statewide STOP-DWI Halloween Crackdown runs from from October 27 to November 1, and is one of many initiatives to combat drunk driving in New York.

The Sheriff's Office says highly visible and publicized efforts such as this one, serve to further reduce the number of lives lost to drunk driving.

© 2018 WGRZ