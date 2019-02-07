LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A plea bargain has been reached in the case of the so-called Lewiston Party House rape.

However, when the defendant appeared before Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon on Monday to resolve the case, she ordered the courtroom closed to the public and for attorneys not to disclose what charges the defendant may have admitted to.

The defendant lived in a posh section of Lewiston in a home where state police have alleged his mom and stepdad would allow kids to party with drugs and alcohol.

In November of 2017, the defendant was alleged to have sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

He was eventually charged a year later with six counts of forcible and statutory rape, as well as sexual abuse regarding as many as four possible victims, who attended parties at his home.

He's 18 now, but we're not disclosing his name because he still could be adjudicated a youthful offender.

Judge Sheldon is expected to decide whether to grant him that status when he appears before her for sentencing on July 30.

In the meantime, his mother, Tricia Vacanti (who does not share his last name), her husband Gary Sullo, and Jessica Long, a family friend, are still charged with several misdemeanors including multiple counts of unlawfully dealing with minors and endangering the welfare of children in connection with parties at the home. Their cases are still pending in Lewiston Town Court.

The parents of the 15-year-old girl have also filed a civil suit against the defendant and his parents.