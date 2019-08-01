Hundreds are without power in Niagara County.

According to the National Grid website, around 400 customers are without power as of 4 a.m. Tuesday. National Grid representatives say the outage call came in around 8:50 Monday night.

Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour tweeted that the outage was caused by a transformer fire.

The utility company says they have crews investigating the cause of the outage. There are two substations impacted by this outage.

According to the outage map, the Town of Wilson and Newfane each have more than 1,000 customers without power.

National Grid estimates that power should be restored by 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

You can find the latest on the outage by clicking here.