CITY OF NIAGARA FALLS, NY - 2 On Your Side has reported time and time again on the financial situation in the City of Niagara Falls.

Often times the criticism falls on City leadership. Ever since the Seneca Nation halted casino payments to the state, consequently host cities, we've reported on how the Falls relied too heavily on casino revenue to balance its budget.

But Saturday, a group of people blamed the New York for causing some of it.

The group, Reclaim Niagara, is calling out the state for slowly taking away revenue opportunity over the course of decades.

They point to the history of the power authority, which was once a private, tax-paying company - but is now run by the state.

And despite millions of visitors every year, the City of Niagara Falls gets no money from Niagara Falls State park.

Reclaim Niagara says its time for the state to be a partner with the city instead of an abuser.

"What we're asking for is the state to come to the table and address these issues," said Reclaim Niagara Organizer Jason Cafarella. "And we have ideas of how the state can help fix these injustices that have occurred over generations that won't cost the state taxpayers, it won't cost the city taxpayers."

The group of about 150 people at its largest point strategically protested right where visitors take one of two routes to get to the falls.

Councilman Ken Tompkins was the only member of the elected council to take part in the rally, and is taking questions to state leaders, since ultimately it's New York State that protestors feel should help out.

Interestingly, in the past few days they've agreed to remove two miles of the Robert Moses Parkway that Mayor Paul Dysters and many others felt cut the park off from the city.

That will help better blend the two, but it's still going to be state land, which still doesn't benefit the city.

