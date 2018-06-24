NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – Niagara Falls leadership is pleased that months of mounting pressure is finally getting results.

CSX will finally remove old, deteriorated rail lines that have made driving dangerous on Hyde Park Boulevard for years.

“For the last 20 years, just like you see it,” one man said through the window of his vehicle.

Drivers says it's been a problem for years, but councilman Bill Kennedy says when winter ended and the streets were exposed again, residents became fed up and more vocal about the issue.

The problem is they're no longer used, so they're no longer maintained. The road dips when the rail lines are, and both metal and wood are exposed. Drivers must slow down or risk damaging their cars.

Niagara Falls leadership says CSX has been slow to own up to the problem until recently.



“I just feel like these railroads have been out of use for so long they may have looked at it as a stagnant issue that they probably didn't feel like they had to deal with right away,” Kennedy said.

Eventually, the Department of Public Works, the City Administrator, and Mayor Paul Dyster all got involved.

CSX didn't reply to 2 On Your Side’s request for a comment, but Kennedy says the company finally apologized and recently cut lines where they're preparing to pull the old tracks out.

"When you see exposed things that could pierce your tire, drop your front end down into a sinkhole, I think it was...you know, Captain Obvious is going to say, 'Hey, these need to be fixed,” Kennedy said.

CSX will be responsible for removing the tracks, and then the City of Niagara Falls will be responsible for paving over the area. The Council hopes to have the project done in July.

