$18 million mixed-use development project breaks ground in Niagara Falls

Upscale hotel coming to Niagara Falls hopes to boost tourism industry.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls broke ground Tuesday on Rainbow Boulevard. It is part of an $18 million mixed-use development project. The seven-story, 120-room upscale hotel will also include three residential guest houses.

The hotel will be two blocks away from Niagara Falls State Park, which attracts 9 million visitors annually. It will also provide easy access to other attractions like Cave of the Winds and the Niagara Power Plant.

"Niagara Falls is one of New York's most visited tourist destinations and as we work to rebuild our economy, we must capitalize on all the city has to offer," said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls will have various upscale amenities to appeal to travelers. The hotel's design and décor will be inspired locally to reflect the personality of Western New York. The on-site bar and restaurant will feature fresh food and local craft beers on tap. There will also be meeting spaces, work rooms, and a fitness center.

"We are pleased to see the continued investment in our downtown core," said City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino.

Before the pandemic, tourism was the third-largest industry in New York. Empire State Development, which is helping with this project, says they're working hard to ensure the industry's comeback.

Co-owner of Plati Niagara Inc. and developer of the hotel, Frank Strangio, is a Niagara Falls native. His family hopes "that this project is a sign that we are moving forward and past the pandemic and that it may spur additional economic growth in our region. We believe that this unique mixed-use project will be transformational in our downtown tourism district."