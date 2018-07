TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. — TOWN OF NIAGARA, NY - Emergency crews were called to Military Road after a pedestrian was struck and trapped under a pickup truck on Friday night.

Niagara State Police say the 26-year-old Falls man was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC.

They say he is stable and conscious.

We have reached out for more information and will share it when it becomes available.

