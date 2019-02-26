BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara County woman is suing the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo for $300 million, claiming she was sexually abused by a priest while attending Cardinal O'Hara High School.

In the lawsuit, Gail Holler-Kennedy says the abuse happened between 1978 and 1981 by a Franciscan friar, the Rev. Mark Andrzejczuk, who was teaching at the school.

She is also suing the school and the Franciscan order that once ran the school.

This is the first case filed in Western New York since the Child Victims Act became law.