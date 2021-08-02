Niagara County warns of phone scam asking for personal information

A phone scam claims to be a call from Niagara County reporting a security breach in county government.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County is warning of a new phone scam that claims to be the county government calling.

Niagara County Legislature Majority Leader Randy Bradt said on Monday that a new scam is claiming to be calling from Niagara County, telling listeners of a security breach and asking them to verify their personal information.

“Like so many of these scams, this is an attempt to obtain your personal information that can be used to steal your identity,” Bradt said. “Niagara County does not randomly call residents and ask for your personal information.”

The callers have "spoofed" a legitimate Niagara County number.