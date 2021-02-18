Niagara County to residents: do not push snow into roads

'This is a violation of Vehicle and Traffic Law 1219 and could result in a ticket and fine. More importantly, it creates hazardous conditions for drivers.'

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — With snow falling earlier this week and more soon on the way, Niagara County is urging residents not to push snow into the road.

"The past snowstorm continued a troubling trend of snow being cleared from homes into roadways,” Garret Meal, the Niagara County public works commissioner, said in a statement on Thursday.

Meal said if any snow that is pushed into roads, whether it's blowing, plowing or shoveling, people do have an obligation to clear it.

"Our county crews, along with our state and local government counterparts, are doing their best to keep the roads clear during snow events and safe for motorists,” according to Dean Lapp, the deputy commissioner for highways.

"We ask people to be considerate and not dump snow back onto the roads."