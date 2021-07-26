Niagara County to provide breastfeeding, baby changing station at Niagara County Fair

Mothers are also welcome to nurse their children under the shade of the health department's blue trailer.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — With the Niagara County Fair right around the corner, the Niagara County Department of Health says it will once again provide a special space at the fair for breastfeeding mothers and their babies.

According to the health department, there will be a breastfeeding and baby changing station, which will feature air conditioning, a sink for hand washing, power outlets for expressing breastmilk and a temperature-controlled refrigerator for mothers to store breastmilk.

“Providing a cool and quiet space for breastfeeding mothers and babies, as well as an accessible changing area for all parents and children, supports the health and wellbeing of our community,” said Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton.

The breastfeeding and baby changing station will be located next to the fairgrounds brick administration building.