Niagara County to host school bus driver career fairs

The Niagara County Clerk's office is partnering with local school districts for events at the county's three DMV offices.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Nearly every school district in Western New York is currently dealing with a critical shortage of school bus drivers.

The Niagara County Clerk's office and local school districts are teaming up to hold school bus driver career fairs Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the county's three DMV offices. The only transactions that will be processed that day are for class B commercial driver licenses (CDL) for school bus drivers.

Anyone interested in being a school bus driver can come in that day to any of the offices and not only take the permit test, but have an on the spot meeting with transportation directors and school bus companies that serve the 10 Niagara County school districts.

"We are essentially holding a school bus driver career fair for those who may have an interest in being a school bus driver," said County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski. "By offering both the permit test and the opportunity to meet the hiring managers for the bus companies and school districts, hopefully we can identify a number of viable candidates that help alleviate the bus driver shortage."

If you plan on attending, all you need to bring is a current driver's license, proof of citizenship (enhanced driver's license, passport or birth certificate) to the DMV to take the permit test. The cost to take the test and get your permit is $22.50.