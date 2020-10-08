Niagara County to hand out face masks, hand sanitizer Wednesday

The drive-thru event will take place on Wednesday at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility located at 5574 Niagara Street Extension.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Emergency Services will be hosting a drive-thru event this week to hand out cloth face masks and hand sanitizer to the public.

The drive-thru event will take place on Wednesday at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility located at 5574 Niagara Street Extension. The event starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.

“Our staff will be handing out bags with prepackaged sanitizer and masks and I must stress, there is a one bag per carload limit,” said Jonathan Schultz, the Emergency Services Director. “This is a great opportunity to get the supplies to keep your family safe so please spread the word to your family and friends.”

The supplies will be handed out on a first come first serve basis.