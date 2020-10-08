Niagara County to hand out face masks, hand sanitizer Wednesday

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Emergency Services will be hosting a drive-thru event this week to hand out cloth face masks and hand sanitizer to the public.
The drive-thru event will take place on Wednesday at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility located at 5574 Niagara Street Extension. The event starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.
“Our staff will be handing out bags with prepackaged sanitizer and masks and I must stress, there is a one bag per carload limit,” said Jonathan Schultz, the Emergency Services Director. “This is a great opportunity to get the supplies to keep your family safe so please spread the word to your family and friends.”
The supplies will be handed out on a first come first serve basis.
“It is important to continue taking the necessary safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Niagara County Legislator Dave Godfrey, chairman of the Community Safety and Security Committee. “Thanks to the continuous hard work of our Emergency Services team, we are able to procure the supplies needed from the state."