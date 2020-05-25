Niagara County SPCA starts GoFundMe for badly injured puppy

“The owners could not afford to have him treated for the expensive care. They surrendered him to us and we never hesitated to help. Our hearts break for the puppy."

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County SPCA has started a GoFundMe account for a 7-week-old puppy that was badly injured on Saturday.

The Niagara County SPCA says its staff received a call Saturday evening from the Northtowns Veterinary Emergency, saying the puppy was badly bitten by another dog it lived with. The owners could not afford emergency care for the puppy, so the hospital contacted local animal welfare organizations. The Niagara County SPCA says it was the only one willing to take in the dog.

“The owners could not afford to have him treated for expensive care. They surrendered him to us and we never hesitated to help. Our hearts break for the puppy,” said Executive Director Tim Brennan.

Niagara County SPCA Veterinarian Dr. Christopher Brown says the puppy has severe lacerations and fractures, but his wounds have been stitched up and it is being monitored closely. The puppy is staying with Brown until he heals.

Brown says the SPCA’s willingness to help the puppy with no questions asked is a testament to the organization’s mission. Brown added that he is grateful for the opportunity to help.

“He is a blessing,” Brown said. “Time will tell when we’re out of the woods, but right now he’s doing well.”