Niagara County SPCA hosts virtual telethon Wednesday night

The telethon will help some of their longest residents get adopted and raise crucial funds for the no-kill shelter.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara County SPCA is hosting its first-ever telethon event Wednesday night to help shelter animals get adopted.

From 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday the SPCA will be live on its Facebook for the "Furever Home for the Holidays" telethon. It will feature a red carpet for adoptable animals, special guests, live giveaways for those who donate and more surprises.

“I wanted to do the telethon to show people what they support when they give to the SPCA,” said Zachary Niemiec, board member at Niagara County SPCA. “They give these animals a fighting chance to find forever homes and fuel the hearts of those who work so hard for our shelter to make sure they are happy and healthy. I’m proud of our no-kill shelter and it’s worth every dollar to care for them.”

The Niagara County SPCA says during the pandemic it has taken in countless strays and surrendered cats and dogs.