SPCA hosts a spooky event

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Get ready to have a scary good time at the Niagara County SPCA on October 21 from noon to 3 p.m.

The animal rescue is hosting a 'Bark n Boo' event that will feature activities such as both a costume contest for kids and pets, adoptable furry friends to meet, treats, pumpkin picking, bake sale, and more.

There will also be a whipped pumpkin pie eating contest beginning at 1:30 p.m. during the event.

The event is free to attend, and will be hosted by local DJ Nicholas Picholas.

Adoptable dogs will be in their spookiest Halloween costumes, and look forward to meeting their potential forever family.

To learn more visit www.niagaraspca.org