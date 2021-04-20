Niagara County SPCA awarded $25,000 grant from Petco Love

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Thanks partly to the efforts of Niagara County SPCA Events coordinator Liz Marshall, $25,000 has been awarded to the animal welfare organization.
Marshall co-wrote the grant application last year to Petco Love, formerly the Petco Foundation.
"The shelter plans to apply some of the funding for a transport van to help rescue animals in Niagara County and a portion will also be used to build a gazebo on our property which we will use to host parties," said Marshall. "The shelter also plans to allow for the gazebo to be used as a quiet place for dog walking volunteers to rest while protecting them from the elements."
The Niagara County SPCA relies solely on donations and grant funding to support its mission of serving animals. It receives no state or federal funds.