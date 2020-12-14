Niagara County Sheriff's Office will participate in statewide holiday drunk driving crackdown

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti has announced that Niagara County law enforcement will take part in a statewide effort to stop drunk driving during the holidays.
The STOPDWI Holiday Season Crackdown will begin on December 17 and run through January 1. The Sheriff says Niagara County law enforcement will "be out in force."
Law enforcement typically takes part in this program during the holidays, which hopes to stop drunk or impaired drivers and reduce the number of related crashes.