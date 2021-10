Jayla Rose Stover, 14, was last seen in Niagara Falls October 1.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has put out an alert for a missing teenager.

Jayla was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black yoga pants, black shoes and has a pink/peach hoodie with her. She is 5'3" tall and weighs about 175 lbs. Police say she has ties to the Lockport area.