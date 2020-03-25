NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is helping children connect with deputies at the comfort of their own home through a new YouTube channel.

On the Niagara Sheriff YouTube page children are able to listen to members of the Sheriff's Office read one of their favorite books while following along.

“During this Coronavirus shut down, many of our outreach programs that were previously scheduled have been canceled. Connecting with children is something we all look forward to, and this is one way we can still continue those efforts” said Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti.

Filicetti says these videos will also be uploaded to the sheriff's office social media pages.

