Niagara County Sheriff's Office warning residents about new scam

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is reminding people that companies will not call customers to tell them their bill is overdue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is reporting a new scam where the caller poses as an energy provider and requests payment of an overdue bill through a third party app.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office reported a victim who fell for this scam and lost hundreds of dollars.

The fact that the person got a call saying their payment was past due was a red flag because companies only send letters to inform customers of this, according to Niagara County Sheriff's Office. It was also a red flag that the caller asked for the payment through a third party app.

The victim made the payment, but the caller told them it didn't go through and had them try it three more times. At this point the sheriff's office reports the victim got suspicious and asked to talk to a supervisor. The scammer then hung up and the victim was not able to call them back.

The victim called their bank, where it was confirmed hundreds of dollars were taken from their account. Because the transactions were through a third-party app, the bank was not sure that the money could be reimbursed.