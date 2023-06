Madison Wood, 15, was last seen in the Town of Lockport of Monday.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing teen.

Madison could be wearing glasses and has a slender build. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, has blonde hair and brown eyes.