Niagara County Sheriff's Office searching for elderly woman

Deputies say the search is focused on the western part of Wheatfield and eastern Niagara Falls.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a lost elderly woman.

The sheriff's office posted on its official Facebook page around 6:45 p.m. Monday saying a white 86-year-old woman is believed to be in a wooded area near her 2000 gold Mercury Sable. Deputies say the search is focused on the western part of Wheatfield and eastern Niagara Falls.

The woman was last seen wearing a white sweater and tan pants.

If anyone comes across this woman, they are asked to call 911. Her name has not been given out at this time.