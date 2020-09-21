x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

Niagara County Sheriff's Office searching for elderly woman

Deputies say the search is focused on the western part of Wheatfield and eastern Niagara Falls.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A close-up photo of police lights by night

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a lost elderly woman.

The sheriff's office posted on its official Facebook page around 6:45 p.m. Monday saying a white 86-year-old woman is believed to be in a wooded area near her 2000 gold Mercury Sable. Deputies say the search is focused on the western part of Wheatfield and eastern Niagara Falls. 

The woman was last seen wearing a white sweater and tan pants. 

If anyone comes across this woman, they are asked to call 911. Her name has not been given out at this time.

Niagara County Sheriff's Office is searching for a lost elderly female, 86 years old; believed to be in a wooded area...

Posted by Niagara County Sheriff on Monday, September 21, 2020

Related Articles