Niagara County Sheriff's Office mourns passing of Mounted Patrol member

Cody the Quarter Horse had been a member of the Mounted Patrol from 2012 until his retirement in 2016.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A horse that many may remember seeing at parades and events throughout Niagara County has passed away.

The Niagara County Sheriff's office on Monday announced the passing of Cody, a Quarter Horse that joined the Mounted Patrol in 2012.

Cody was owned, trained and ridden by Special Deputy Chris Gerwitz. After reaching approximately 30 years old in 2016, Deputy Gerwitz decided it was time for Cody to retire.