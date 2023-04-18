x
Niagara County Sheriff's Office looking for missing Wilson teen

Thomas Mulholland Jr., 15, was last seen in Wilson on April 13 around 10 p.m.
Credit: Niagara County Sheriff

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen from Wilson.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Thomas Mulholland Jr. was last seen in Wilson on April 13 around 10 p.m. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, dark sweatpants, and a blue baseball hat.

Mulholland is around 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds. 

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact Investigator Justin birmingham of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 716-438-3393.

