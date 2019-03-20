LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Chief, a Niagara County Sheriff's Office K-9, will go to work wearing a new bullet and stab-protective vest.

Chief's vest was sponsored by Pam, Corey and Todd Harmon of Lockport, and it comes with an embroidered message: "In memory of Chief Craig C. Harmon."

The vest was made possible thanks to a charitable donation by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit organization based in East Taunton, Massachusetts.

Vested Interest in K9s was created in 2009 and provides potentially life-saving body armor for K-9 officers across the country. The group has provided more than 3,300 protective vests in all 50 states, through private and corporate donations, totaling $5.7 million.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Niagara County K9 to Get Body Armor Donation

Buffalo Police K-9 Thor retires

New Buffalo K9 named after fallen officer