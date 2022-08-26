Officials investigating Friday morning fatal accident on Ridge Road in Hartland

A single vehicle drove off the road, stuck a tree, and overturned several times.

HARTLAND, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal accident that took place early Friday morning in the Town of Hartland on Ridge Road.

Deputies said the vehicle left the road, hit a tree and then flipped several times. Two people were in the car at the time and called EMS. The passenger succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead that the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The drive of the vehicle was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight. No other information was provided about the driver.

The names of the people involved in the accident are being withheld until family is notified.