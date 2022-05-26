Niagara County Sheriff's Office increasing patrol to combat drunk driving over Memorial Day weekend

This is part of a statewide visibility campaign to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to find a designated driver or use a rideshare service to get around if you plan on drinking this weekend.

The sheriff's office will partake in a statewide visibility campaign to bring awareness to the dangers of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

As a part of these efforts, more officers will be on the roads to combat drunk driving starting Friday until Tuesday.

This weekend is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives. The Statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign also targets July 4, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and the holiday season.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says that while too many people still die as a result of drunk drivers, these initiatives aim the further reduce drunk and impaired driving incidents.