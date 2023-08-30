5K to benefit Niagara County Victims Services Unit

The Niagara County Sheriffs office is hosting a 5K fundraiser in October.

The Niagara County Sheriffs Office is hosting their annual 5K fundraiser on Sunday, October 15 with races beginning at 9:30am and 10:00am at Widewaters Marina in Lockport

The proceeds for the event will benefit the NCSO Victim Services Unit. The Victim Services Unit provides comprehensive, specialized services that are tailored to the specific needs of victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse for both physical & sexual, surviving family members of homicide victims, assault, robbery, DWI, arson, elder abuse, human trafficking and property crimes. The unit is funded by New York State Office of Victim Services and Niagara County.

The run will have both a 5K and a free kid's fun run that starts at 9:30 before the main race. People interested can register beforehand for a fee of $30 and on the day of for $35. All runners will get a commemorative t-shirt.

Following the race their will be a party for anyone interested with food, drinks, and race prizes.

People can register for the event here.

