Niagara County Sheriff's Office hosting free food distribution for veterans, military families

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with WNY Heroes this weekend to help put food on the table for Niagara County veterans and military families in need.

According to the sheriff's office, the free food distribution was originally scheduled to take place Saturday, March 13, but due to a mechanical issue with the food shipment, the event was moved to Sunday, March 14. Despite the change in date, the time and location remain the same.

The food distribution will take place at the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company, located at 3747 Lockport Road in Sanborn. The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m., or until supplies run out.

Supplies will be given out on a first come first serve basis. Pre-orders and deliveries will not be available.

Niagara County veterans and their families are welcome to attend the drive-thru event. Proof of service is required. One boxed set of meat, produce and dairy will be given out per household.