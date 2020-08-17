Niagara County Sheriff's office hosting food giveaway for veterans

The drive-thru event will take place Tuesday afternoon at the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Western New York Heroes to host a food giveaway for veterans and their families on Tuesday.

Sheriff's Office employees will be at the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company in Sanborn from 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., passing out food for veterans who live in the county.

People picking up food are asked to pop their trunk so that volunteers are able to safely place the box of meat, produce and dairy inside. It's asked that all visitors wear a mask when approaching the pickup location.