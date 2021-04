Anyone who wants to attend the event must call ahead of time to book a time slot.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a free car seat safety check on Tuesday for any parents or guardians who need a little help.

The child passenger seat safety check is scheduled to take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility located at 5574 Niagara Street Ext. in Lockport.