Niagara County Sheriff's Office holding Elder Abuse Awareness month events

The two events in June aim to raise awareness and help with prevention.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The month of June is Elder Abuse Awareness month. To help raise awareness and prevent it from happening, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office for the Aging will hold two events.

“Our office was awarded a $7,100 grant from Lifespan Rochester to support education and outreach about elder mistreatment during Elder Abuse Awareness Month and beyond,” said Darlene DiCarlo, director of the county’s Office for the Aging. “We want our seniors to know that should they fall victim to abuse or some scam, they are not alone, they do not need to suffer in silence or feel embarrassed, and that there is help available to them.”

The first event is being held at 12:30 p.m. June 2 at the Dale Association, 33 Ontario Street in Lockport. Senior citizens will be able to learn about elder abuse from Kelly Zunner-Daniels of Lifespan.

There will be free giveaways and information about resources available from the Niagara County Office for the Aging; Alzheimer's Association; Center for Elder Law and Justice; Eastern Niagara Hospital; Niagara County Adult Protection Services; and the Niagara County Sheriff's Department.

On June 14 at 12:30 p.m., the second event will be held at the Lewiston Senior Center, 4361 River Road in Youngstown. The event is called "Name That Scam!" and will use songs from the 50s, 60s, and 70s to discuss scams targeting senior citizens. Daniel Lyon from Lifespan will lead the event.