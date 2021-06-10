Niagara County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding missing teen

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing teenager.
They say Joseph A. Molina was last seen in the City of Lockport on June 4. He is described as a white male who is 5'1" with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans and white and black sneakers.
If you have any information, please call the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 716-438-3393, or during normal business hours contact Investigator Brian Schell at 716-438-3328.