Niagara County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding missing teen

Joseph Molina was last seen in the City of Lockport on June 4.
Credit: Niagara County Sheriff's Office

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing teenager.

They say Joseph A. Molina was last seen in the City of Lockport on June 4. He is described as a white male who is 5'1" with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans and white and black sneakers.

If you have any information, please call the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 716-438-3393, or during normal business hours contact Investigator Brian Schell at 716-438-3328.

