Niagara County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Wheatfield man

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 87-year-old man.

Laurier Brosseau, also known as Larry, was reported missing from Krueger Road near Nickett Drive in the town of Wheatfield. Deputies say Brosseau reportedly walked away from his house sometime overnight.

Brosseau is said to be 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. Deputies say Brosseau might be wearing tan pants and a button down shirt.