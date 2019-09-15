NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A man was killed in a car accident on Nelson Road in the Town of Wilson on Saturday afternoon, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Police say the driver had driven off the road and hit a tree. He was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital (ENH) where he was later pronounced dead. No one else was injured in the accident.

Police say his identity is being withheld until his family has been notified.

It is unclear at this time why he drove off the road.

RELATED: Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal accident

RELATED: Vehicle drops down onto 33 Eastbound

RELATED: Dansville teenager who survived fatal crash faces charges