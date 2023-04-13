Niagara County Sheriff's Dispatcher credited with helping save child's life

The Sheriff's office recognized Dispatcher Nicole Beecher for helping a family who called 911 after their child went into cardiac arrest earlier this year.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — In honor of National Public Safety Telecommunicators week, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office is recognizing one of their dispatchers for helping to save the life of a small child.

The Sheriff's office recognized Dispatcher Nicole Beecher for helping a family who called 911 after their child went into cardiac arrest earlier this year.

According to a Facebook post on the Niagara County Sheriff's page, the child, named Sofia, went into cardiac arrest. They say Sofia's brother David called 911 for help and Dispatcher Beecher answered the call.

Dispatcher Beecher worked with David to give his parents instructions on how to perform CPR. The parents only speak Spanish, so David had to translate the instructions to his parents.

The family recently visited the Sheriff's office to say thank you to Dispatcher Beecher.

With National Public Safety Telecommunicators week, we are recognizing the skilled dispatchers here in Niagara County. ... Posted by Niagara County Sheriff on Thursday, April 13, 2023