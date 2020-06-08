Niagara County Sheriff's Deputies recover a stolen gun during traffic stop

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday night during a traffic stop, Niagara County Sheriff's deputies recovered a gun that was reported stolen in Tennessee.
Just before midnight on Wednesday, deputies received a report of a motorcycle driving erratically near Lockport and Ward Roads. The motorcycle, driven by 27-year-old Thomas Hyde, was pulled over in the Town of Cambria, according to deputies.
Investigators said Hyde was intoxicated and found he also was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, which was reported stolen in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Hyde was processed and is currently being held for arraignment in the Niagara County Jail. He is facing felony charges of possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property. Hyde also faces a DWI charge and multiple vehicle and traffic charges.