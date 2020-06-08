Niagara County Sheriff's Deputies recover a stolen gun during traffic stop

Late Wednesday night deputies recovered a gun that was reported stolen in Tennessee during a traffic stop.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday night during a traffic stop, Niagara County Sheriff's deputies recovered a gun that was reported stolen in Tennessee.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, deputies received a report of a motorcycle driving erratically near Lockport and Ward Roads. The motorcycle, driven by 27-year-old Thomas Hyde, was pulled over in the Town of Cambria, according to deputies.

Investigators said Hyde was intoxicated and found he also was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, which was reported stolen in Knoxville, Tennessee.