LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

Deputies say Seqouia Capri Porter, 15, was last seen in Lockport on March 26. She was last seen wearing a gray winter coat, blue jeans and black shoes with polka dots.

Seqouia is a black female who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and her hair is dyed orange.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says Seqouia has ties to people in the City of Niagara Falls.

Anyone with information about Seqouia's whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Stephen Gaydos at (716) 438-3407.

RELATED: Monroe County Sheriff's locate missing vulnerable adult

RELATED: Alert cancelled for missing North Tonawanda teenager

RELATED: Town of Tonawanda Police locate missing woman